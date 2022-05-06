 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apricot

Apricot

Apricot is a sweet 1 year old orange tabby. She is very affectionate and loves to rub against legs, get... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News