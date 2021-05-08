April 2021 was much drier and a bit warmer for Va.
Averaged statewide, last month’s rainfall (2.66 inches) was slightly lacking and a stark drop from a very wet April 2020 (5.98). Virginia’s monthly mean temperature (55.2 degrees) was up from April 2020 (53.3) yet still a bit cooler than what we’d expect.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
