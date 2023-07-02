Well, wonder of wonders. The United States military recently released to the general public its coveted—and previously classified--videos of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO’s).

Being a natural born skeptic, I want to know what those generals have up their sleeves and why they are releasing their precious videos now, and even if they’re real. What’s their ulterior motive?

Let us backtrack for a moment. These strange flying objects used to be called UFOs, but the moniker was changed to UAPs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, clearing up nothing. But that wasn’t good enough for the scientific Pocket Protector Community (PPC) so to add even more to the public’s confusion they changed that to UAPs 2.0 or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon. Head scratcher. Even conservative linguist extraordinaire George Will couldn’t decipher the relevance to that change.

Most of the purported grainy videos released were supposedly shot by Air Force jet fighter pilots with their gun cameras. A fewer number of videos with stronger bona fides were shot by commercial airline pilots on their $1,699 Apple 15 Pro Max iPhones. Some were taken by Ma and Pa Kettle Space Heads from Area 54 with their 1957 Kodak Brownie cameras.

So, why is the Pentagon declassifying these videos now and what do they hope to gain? A reasonable question because as everyone knows the military doesn’t do change very well, unless forced to, especially if it’s not going to benefit them in some way. Right?

Let’s try to figure this puzzle out using both our Yankee and Southern ingenuities.

Usually, I would start by urging people to follow the money. But for the life of me I’m wondering who would be collecting what moola by these releases?

Maybe, the spaceships are the real McCoy and all of the big shot intelligence officers are truly stumped sleuthing over the various videos with their Quantum supercomputers trying to determine if the objects come from China (Hint: look for the Made in China label on one) or are some fanciful prototypes from the CIA’s Skunk Works. The CIA as always is staying mum on this. Maybe a bored MIT aeronautical engineer is just playing a physical practical joke 2.0 on the nation a la “War of the Worlds,” broadcast by Orson Welles in 1938.

Then again, these sightings may be the real deal from a galaxy far, far away. Que John Williams’ “Star Wars” theme music.