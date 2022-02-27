Area health district begins sending texts on booster eligibility

The Chickahominy Health District is sending text and voice messages to residents in the counties of Charles City, Goochland, Hanover, and New Kent to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

The texts/calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations around the state.

The message will read:

“Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To request an appointment visit: https://tinyurl.com/vaxCHD or call 804-365-3240.”

Not everyone will be contacted at first and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

If you believe that you received a booster vaccine message in error, please contact the VDH central call center for a review of your record to make sure it is up to date. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.