BLACKSBURG — Anthony Arguelles initially was mad at the sight of Virginia Tech coach John Szefc exiting the dugout and starting his walk toward the mound. Those feelings were drowned out as the fans at English Field stood and delivered a raucous round of applause.

Arguelles wanted to finish his Friday start and wasn’t satisfied with a career-best 7⅓ innings.

His teammates joined him on the mound and congratulated him on his performance. That’s when it sank in: the right-hander did his job.

“I was a little mad because I thought I had it, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “My teammates picked me up, the defense played great defense today, and it felt nice after.”

Arguelles was masterful pitching into the eighth inning. He scattered five hits and struck out seven as Virginia Tech opened its weekend series with a 7-0 triumph over North Carolina.

“That’s probably as good of a pitching performance I’ve seen since I’ve been here against a good team and a good lineup,” Szefc said.

The Hokies (25-14, 11-10 ACC) used only two pitchers and will have a relatively fresh bullpen heading into Saturday’s doubleheader. The series was altered because of inclement weather slated for Sunday, and the teams will play at 2:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re going to need a lot of fresh pitching, and I think we have it now,” Arguelles said. “We only used two guys, so it’s pretty big.”

Friday’s win marked the Hokies’ first shutout victory over the Tar Heels (26-16, 9-11) since 1974.

Arguelles (2-1) and Brady Kirtner combined on the five-hitter. Arguelles joined Drew Hackenberg as the only Tech hurlers to pitch into the eighth inning this season.

Arguelles spent the past two seasons working out of the bullpen at Miami, and he hadn’t pitched that deep into a game since his two campaigns as a starter at Santa Fe College.

The mentality for pitching deep into games was reignited on April 10 when he watched an MLB Network interview with Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray. Gray spoke of having the mindset of never wanting to give up the ball and not being content with simply throwing five innings.

“Just telling myself this is my game; I want to finish it. It’s my ball,” Arguelles said of his mindset against the Tar Heels. “I don’t want to be taken out of this game.”

Szefc had the luxury of going to the bullpen thanks to the Hokies producing two big innings against UNC starter Connor Bovair (4-2).

Eddie Eisert’s two-run double highlighted a three-run second inning, and David Bryant clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth inning for a 5-0 advantage. It was Bryant’s fourth homer in his eight games starting at third base in place of Carson DeMartini.

“When everybody else is hitting, it makes it easier for me to free myself up and trust my abilities,” Bryant said. He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs Friday.

Brody Donay and Christian Martin hit back-to-back solo homers off Will Sandy in the eighth inning.

“A really well-pitched game by both sides,” Szefc said. “A lopsided score, but their guys pitched pretty good, too.”

Arguelles threw 105 pitches. He didn’t throw more than 17 pitches in a single frame, and he utilized his slider and curveball to account for his seven strikeouts.

He also induced inning-ending double plays in the fourth and seventh innings.

“It was all working today. I had pretty much all four pitches,” he said. “It was just about getting ahead, and when I didn’t get ahead, I would just remind myself, ‘Relax. One pitch, just make a pitch here and you’ll swing the count back into your favor.’ It was kind of a relentless attitude I had.”