CHARLOTTESVILLE – Right from the onset Wednesday night at Louisville, it was apparent Virginia wasn’t poised for a great perimeter shooting performance.

So guard Armaan Franklin went and got his points driving to the basket.

“I wasn’t even, honestly, worried about the 3-point shot,” said Franklin, who scored 14 points in the 61-58 win. “I was just trying to find open looks and I had a lot of driving lanes to get to the rim, create fouls, things like that. And I think that also helped set up some of my teammates, when I’d drive and kick it out.”

Franklin, along with fellow guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, have the ability to put the ball on the floor and penetrate and, with No. 7 UVa (20-4, 12-3 ACC) having more than its share of off shooting nights, and lacking a reliable low-post scorer, that facet of the offense may be something the Cavaliers lean on down the stretch as they continue to vie for an ACC championship.

Against Louisville, they shot 35.5% in the first half, missed their first six shots and 13 of their first 17, falling behind 26-17 late in the period.

“I thought we got a little more aggressive off the dribble, which we needed to,” coach Tony Bennett said. “We started attacking and they did a good job of zoning up and trying to take away some of our cuts and movement, but I thought we got assertive with the dribble, and got to the rim and got some offensive rebounds.”

For the game, UVa was 6 for 18 from 3-point range, with three of those makes coming in the final 10 minutes.

Franklin finished 5 for 8 from the field and Clark went 5 for 11, scoring nine of his 14 points after the break. And they did it driving the ball.

“I thought Armaan was really a catalyst in that and then Kihei was in the second half,” Bennett said.

On the season, Franklin leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.8 points per game. Clark is second at 11.7, and Beekman ranks fourth at 9.7. Freshman Isaac McKneely comes off the bench at the guard position and is adding 6.6 points per game.

Now, UVa hosts a Notre Dame team that has struggled mightily on defense this season, giving up 72.5 points per game, the fourth most in the ACC.

Opponent shoot 47% from the floor against the Irish (10-16, 2-13, the second highest mark in the league.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who is 482-275 in 23 seasons at the school, announced in January this will be his final season leading the Irish. His team has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine.

Virginia currently sits in a tie for first place atop the ACC standings with Pittsburgh. If the season ended today, UVa would be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament in Greensboro, by virtue of its head-to-head loss at Pittsburgh in January.

This will be the second of a three-game stretch for the Cavaliers against opponents with losing records. Virginia plays at Boston College on Wednesday.

But Franklin said that can’t enter into the team’s mindset as it prepares or when it takes the court.

“You’re still playing Division I ACC opponents,” he said. “You can’t take any game lightly, no matter what their record is.”