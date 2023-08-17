LITTLETON, NC, 65, of Transom Court, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. Born February 19, 1958 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Willie Mason Taylor and Joyce Groves Taylor. Betty is survived by her son, Tyler Mason Arnold of Richmond; her brothers, Billy Taylor of Warsaw, Bobby Taylor of Louisa, and Ricky Taylor (Teresa) of Callao; her nieces, Lisa Taylor Hall of Fredericksburg, Stephanie Taylor Hobson of Virginia Beach; her nephews, Matthew Taylor of Warsaw, Hampton Taylor of Louisa; and her fateful four legged companions Gizmo and Zowie. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by husband James "Jimmy" Lee Arnold and her four-legged friend Dazie. Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson, NC.
