Jun 27, 2023 30 min ago 0 1 of 5 Nicole Jessee transformed the Shyndigz Market into a dreamy spot with hanging plants, unique gifts, prepared meals and desserts. The current Shyndigz Market at 1831 W. Cary St. will become space for The Fancy Biscuit when the new market opens across the street. Bryon and Nicole Jessee stand inside the new Shyndigz Market location across the street from its current spot. MIKE KROPF PHOTOS, TIMES-DISPATCH Shyndigz Market has unique gifts, prepared meals and desserts available. Shyndigz Market has unique gifts, prepared meals and desserts available. Related to this story Most Popular Goochland grad Zack Potts turned D3 national title into a DI opportunity, and hopes for more “Talk about coming freakin’ out of nowhere." German transfer to VCU hoops program returns home weeks after arriving in Richmond Incoming VCU basketball player Jacob Patrick is returning home to Germany, just weeks after arriving in the United States. Report: Richmond named best burger city in America Richmond is the No. 1 burger city in America, according to a recent report from Clever, a real estate data company. UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water. Chase to challenge Senate primary results in which she lost to Sturtevant In 2022 Chase proposed that the General Assembly appropriate $70 million to audit the results of the 2020 election in Virginia, in which Democ…