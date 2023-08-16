Attorney mark Krudys, left, speaks to the media as Caroline Ouko, center right, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben crump, center left, and her older son, Leon Ochieng at the Dinwiddie county courthouse on march 16. prosecutors say Otieno was smothered to death when Henrico sheriff's deputies and central state hospital workers held him on the ground for 12 minutes while he was in handcuffs and leg irons.