Jul 7, 2023 40 min ago 0 1 of 5 A group of people pose for a photo in the James river near Pony Pasture on Thursday. MIKE KROPF PHOTOS, TIMES-DISPATCH Anne Hardegger, 5, cools off in the James river near Pony Pasture on Thursday. A person fishes in the James river near Pony Pasture on Thursday. Kids play cool off in the James river near Pony Pasture on Thursday. A couple families hang out at the James river near Pony Pasture on Thursday. Related to this story Most Popular Henrico County Walmart to close The store employs 98 people who will be able to transfer to other nearby locations. Colonial Beach: A long-awaited revival for the 'Playground of the Potomac' From the rooftop of his new townhouse, Duke Dodson certainly doesn’t mind the fine view of both the Potomac River, a few blocks to the east, a… Dominion Energy Virginia borrowings from parent company soar A financial markets version of a one-two punch hit Dominion Energy's Virginia utility business beginning last summer, leaving the electric mon… Like Ty Jerome before him, transfer guard Andrew Rohde thinks his 'pizazz' will fit well with Virginia basketball How would a tall combo guard with great ball-handling skills, a lethal long-range shot and a flair for playmaking fit in Tony Bennett’s system… Meet the 2023 All-Metro baseball team, led by Hanover's Nolan Williamson Introducing the 2023 All-Metro baseball team, led by a Hawk, two Eagles, two Cougars, two Mustangs, a Raider, a Cadet, a Rapid, a Warrior, a C…