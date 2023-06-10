Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 A pedestrian crosses the street near the site of a new speed bump that was installed to slow traffic on the 300 block of West Main Street. MARGO WAGNER PHOTOS, TIMES-DISPATCH Radar measures the speed of passing cars Tuesday on West Main Street. Related to this story Most Popular Updates: 2 fatally shot, 5 wounded after Huguenot High School graduation This is continuing coverage from The Times-Dispatch of Tuesday's shooting in Monroe Park.• Shooting after graduation ceremony ignites fresh an… 'Who is in charge?' says Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears following Richmond shooting GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrats clashed on social media after she made comments in the wake of a shooting following a Richmond … Fla. businessman says daughter, granddaughter on plane that crashed in Virginia WASHINGTON — The wreckage of a plane that intruded into restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., before crashing into rural Virginia on Sund… Seventh-seeded Virginia tops East Carolina to sweep regional, advance in NCAA baseball tournament Connelly Early's strong start combined with three-run home runs by Ethan O'Donnell and Anthony Stephan helped power Virginia past East Carolin… Latest updates: Suspect in Richmond mass shooting appears in court, community reacts to violence This is continuing coverage from The Times-Dispatch of Tuesday's shooting in Monroe Park.• Richmond graduation mass shooting: Complete coverag…