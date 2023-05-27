May 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday. MIKE KROPF, TIMES-DISPATCH Related to this story Most Popular CoStar Group plans big growth in Richmond, to add 2,000 more jobs It’s headquartered in Washington, but online real estate giant CoStar Group has its biggest operation in Richmond – and it is about to get bigger. VCU alert: 'Police activity' at downtown medical campus VCU Police are on scene at the school's downtown medical campus Monday afternoon, according to alerts sent out by the school. Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate. Not only was Makiah Burke in Jennifer Rojohn's very first class as a public-school teacher in 2010, but he has kept up a tradition of visiting… Myrna Morrissey alleges assault, manipulation by Sen. Morrissey in divorce filing Sen. Joe Morrissey says his estranged wife made false allegations because he had accused her boyfriend of spanking one of their children. Richmond resident removed from meeting following homophobic comments Richmond resident removed from meeting following homophobic comments