May 25, 2023 26 min ago 0 1 of 2 Tina Turner poses Aug. 28, 1986, with her plaque and a bouquet of roses near her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles. NICK UT, ASSOCIATED PRESS Tina Turner performs Aug. 1, 1985, at New York's Madison Square Garden. RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular CoStar Group plans big growth in Richmond, to add 2,000 more jobs It’s headquartered in Washington, but online real estate giant CoStar Group has its biggest operation in Richmond – and it is about to get bigger. VCU alert: 'Police activity' at downtown medical campus VCU Police are on scene at the school's downtown medical campus Monday afternoon, according to alerts sent out by the school. Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate. Not only was Makiah Burke in Jennifer Rojohn's very first class as a public-school teacher in 2010, but he has kept up a tradition of visiting… In failed VCU Health deal, city questioned developer's honesty Capital City Partners told VCU Health there were roadblocks to the redevelopment project, a city official said. But the developer told the cit… The Green, $7.5 million green space, opens at Science Museum of Virginia As soon as the construction fencing was removed, people began flocking to the new public green space that replaces the old asphalt parking lot…