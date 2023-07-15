Jul 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Stevens Christ Related to this story Most Popular After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001. Another Henrico County grocery chain location to close "This was an underperforming location," a company official said Saturday. Royal Farms opens first Henrico County location The convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and Western Fries is developing a store at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Commentary: I found God's purpose as a female pastor. And I want to speak I do what women are often beautifully gifted to do: I explain the Scripture. I go in crisis. I offer wisdom. I lead. But it was not what I set… Henrico County Walmart to close The store employs 98 people who will be able to transfer to other nearby locations.