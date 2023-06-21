Jun 21, 2023 28 min ago 0 1 of 3 Lori Cochrane Sturtevant, left, and Glen Sturtevant, center, talk to poll worker Pam Maxey after casting ballots on Tuesday at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian. Karl Chang, left, shakes hands with Glen Sturtevant before going into Robious Elementary School to vote on Tuesday in Midlothian. MARGO WAGNER PHOTOS, TIMES-DISPATCH Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase talks to volunteer JD Jones outside Bailey Bridge Middle School on Tuesday in Midlothian. Related to this story Most Popular 'Swagger' rents out Richmond doctor's home on James River Viewers watching TV don’t see all the work that goes into filming what might appear to be a simple scene, but Richmond’s Dr. Joe Niamtu and hi… Report: Richmond named best burger city in America Richmond is the No. 1 burger city in America, according to a recent report from Clever, a real estate data company. All about Burtons Grill & Bar, opening in Carytown Exchange this week After over a year of construction, a Richmond location of Burtons Bar & Grill is set to open in Carytown Exchange at 3520 W. Cary St. on Tuesday. Former Virginia Union football player Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 28 Lewis played at Virginia Union after stints at Miami and Coastal Carolina. Richmond’s first kava bar KavaClub denied permit by Health Department, still not open KavaClub, Richmond’s first kava bar, was set to open in May. Then the Richmond City Health Department denied its permit.