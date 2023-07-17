Jul 17, 2023 30 min ago 0 1 of 2 Jennifer Guild, a spokesperson for the science museum of Virginia, and Timshel purdum, the director of education, look at artifacts from the exhibit "planet shark: predator or prey" in may 2022. SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH lifeguarding supervisor Cary Epstein operates a drone during takeoff for a shark patrol flight at Jones Beach state park in Wantagh, N.Y., on July 6. JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001. Royal Farms opens first Henrico County location The convenience store chain known for its fried chicken and Western Fries is developing a store at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys lacrosse team, led by Atlee's Kevin Miller Miller is making history as the first boys player from a public school to win All-Metro’s top honor. A former Virginia Tech football player is reinventing himself as a chef after two years of struggle Sometimes, in the kitchen, as he is adding a pinch of this or a dash of that, Houshun Gaines can hear a voice in his head. Over-55 condo community coming to western Henrico The condominiums will provide concierge service, which will be unique to Henrico County.