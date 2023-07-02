Jul 2, 2023 8 min ago 0 1 of 2 Justin Haley and Manchester alumnus Denny Hamlin drive along the street course in downtown Chicago on Saturday. MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular The Commanders aren't coming back, and now Richmond has big decisions to make While the team isn't returning, the bill will continue to show up every year. Richmond city taxpayers are on the hook for about $700,000 annua… Ex-Glen Allen teacher accused of sex crimes with teen State Department of Education records show she is licensed to teach sixth, seventh and eighth grade science. Laws taking effect Saturday to bring change to Virginians' daily lives Hundreds of new Virginia laws take effect Saturday. Here's a look at some that will affect Virginians' lives, ranging from cars to cannabis pr… Shyndigz owners to open boutique hotel, new market on Cary Street When Shyndigz, the popular cake bakery and Richmond institution for 12 years, closed its restaurant at 1903 W. Cary St. earlier this year, fan… Bill Lohmann's farewell column: Once more, with feeling Everyone’s life, of course, is filled with unexpected twists and turns. Two of the most defining in my life came within a few days of each oth…