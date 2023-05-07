Brent and Dana McGuirt of Splendor of Light Photography returned as vendors to Richmond's annual Arts in the Park festival this weekend for their ninth year at the event that has run for the past 52 years.
The former Richmond residents first became vendors at the event almost a decade ago. Nowadays, the two spend much of their time traveling in their RV to attend art shows up and down the East Coast. Their work is inspired by the settings as well — encompassing natural scenes from Shenandoah National Park to the Outer Banks — available on canvas.
“Our customers like to see places they’ve spent time in, which can be more memorable,” Dana McGuirt said.
After “a break during the pandemic,” the couple relished returning to the familiar festival, which saw thousands pass through Byrd Park over the weekend.
“It’s so wonderful after people being isolated from COVID to be able to get together,” said Arts in the Park director Cindy Lasher. “Last year was the first year we returned, and it was a little bit smaller.”
The event is hosted by volunteer residents in the area and is sponsored by the Carillon Civic Association, named for the carillon within the park that serves as a focal point for the gathering. Though the gathering is free to members of the public, a portion of participating vendors’ venue fees goes toward landscaping upkeep in the park and donations to various organizations in town.
Arts in the Park has given funding to such organizations as Feed More, Health Brigade (formerly the Fan Free Clinic) and the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond.
Lasher has been an area resident for 30 years and has been involved with the event's organizing, but this was her first year serving as director. She noted that attendance has reached up to 40,000 people some years so, to accommodate parking needs, she orchestrated the hiring of a free shuttle that ferries people to the park from the nearby Richmond Kickers stadium.
Lasher remembers first being captivated by the festival 30 years ago.
“I remember the feeling when I was walking home to my house that first day and thinking ‘this is the coolest thing ever that our neighborhood puts this whole thing on and is able to give back,’ ” she said.
