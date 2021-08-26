Asking the right questions, getting the right job

Monster.com recommends being confident and asking questions about what the employer expects you to contribute. Directly ask the interviewer what qualities they are looking for in an employee, and use that to emphasize which of those qualities you have. Don't be afraid to admit that you're lacking in something though, and use that to your advantage. For example, if one of the things they're looking for is leadership experience, admit that you don't have much formal leadership experience, but discuss a time you successfully organized a project or event.