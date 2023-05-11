Atkinson, who has spent the last two seasons on Steve Kerr's staff with the Warriors, coached Brooklyn from 2016 to 2020.

The Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer this month, just two years after he helped lead the team to a title. Milwaukee, the NBA's top regular-season team, crashed out of the playoffs in the first round, losing in five games to the eighth seeded Heat. Atkinson was an assistant on Budenholzer's staff in Atlanta from 2013 to 2016.