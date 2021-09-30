Atlantic storms aren't aiming at us for now

Powerful Hurricane Sam won’t approach the East Coast, but its swells could still lead to a rip current risk by the weekend. The newest storm — Victor — will stay far from land in the eastern Atlantic. Only two other years got to the “V” storm: 2005 and 2020.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
