Atlee girls claim Region 5B swim championship; Mustang gymnasts finish third

MECHANICSVILLE – It’s been a strange year, but the strangeness did not interfere with Hanover County’s four high school swim teams finding postseason success.

Atlee’s girls prevailed in the Region 5B championships at SwimRVA Thursday, with the Raider boys coming in third. Hanover’s boys finished second and the Hawk girls third in the Region 4B championships at the Jeff Rouse Center in Stafford, also Thursday.

The Raiders were helped by a last-minute change that allowed all teams to enter more swimmers in individual events. Originally, each team was allowed three participants in each individual event. Two days before the meet teams were told they could instead bring five.

“They changed it, I guess, because there weren't that many people going,” said Atlee head swim coach Karen Seeber. “We called everybody in to practice on Tuesday because originally, it was just that Monday and Tuesday were just going to be for regional swimmers only. We called everybody in and then basically redid entries, which enabled us to have the depth that ... really secured the win for the girls.”