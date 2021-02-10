Atlee girls claim Region 5B swim championship; Mustang gymnasts finish third

MECHANICSVILLE – It’s been a strange year, but the strangeness did not interfere with Hanover County’s four high school swim teams finding postseason success.
Atlee’s girls prevailed in the Region 5B championships at SwimRVA Thursday, with the Raider boys coming in third. Hanover’s boys finished second and the Hawk girls third in the Region 4B championships at the Jeff Rouse Center in Stafford, also Thursday.
The Raiders were helped by a last-minute change that allowed all teams to enter more swimmers in individual events. Originally, each team was allowed three participants in each individual event. Two days before the meet teams were told they could instead bring five.
“They changed it, I guess, because there weren't that many people going,” said Atlee head swim coach Karen Seeber. “We called everybody in to practice on Tuesday because originally, it was just that Monday and Tuesday were just going to be for regional swimmers only. We called everybody in and then basically redid entries, which enabled us to have the depth that ... really secured the win for the girls.”
Another change in the usual meet program was that there were no relays at the 5B championships. The Raider girls had three winners in four events: Maggie Ivie in the 100-yard freestyle with a 54.1 finish and in the 100 backstroke in (58.89), Molly Ivie in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.22), Alison Harvey in the 100 butterfly (59.51).
On the boys side, Brock Rempe was the Raiders’ only winner. He claimed the title in the 100 breaststroke in 58.02, helping pace Atlee to a third-place finish behind Midlothian and Matoaca.
Team-wide, the Raiders improved upon their previous bests.
“A lot of kids all-around dropped time, which is really exciting,” Seeber said. “Being able to bring five gave an opportunity for some kids that wouldn't have been able to come – and they really performed.”
In addition to the Ivies and Harvey, the Raider girls will be sending Meredith Boggess, Taylor Downes, Avery Jenkins, Megan Lane, Morgan Pritchard and Emily Stevens to the Class 5 state meet, which will be held Friday at Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton. In addition to Rempe, the Raider boys will be sending Jason Brown, Taylor Caten, Kennon Downes, Patrick Herndon, Jace Hollinger and Jack Pritchett.
Monacan entered the Region 4B championships as the juggernaut to beat, and the Chiefs left Region 4B the same way. But the Hawk boys finished a strong second, and the Hawk girls barely missed overtaking King George for second place. The Patrick Henry boys finished fifth and Patriot girls sixth. Mechanicsville boys and girls each finished seventh.
Patrick Henry had the only county winner of the meet – Amanda Barnard with a 2:05.82 finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a 5:05.28 finish in the girls 500-yard freestyle. The local teams were propelled by a number of second-place finishes – Hanover especially.
The Hawks’ successes began the first event of the day with the boys 200 medley relay Sam Castle, Alex DeStephanis, Ben Gordon and Ben Schoenwiesner, who finished second in 1:41.95. The Hawk boys’ other two relay teams likewise finished second: the 200 freestyle relay team of Henry Atkinson, Schoenwiesner, Nathaniel Eliason and DeStephanis, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Gordon, Nicholas Ligday, Castle, Eliason). Individually, Gordon finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Castle in the 100 free. Gordon’s individual runner-up times were school records – the previous Hanover boys 500 freestyle record was the program’s oldest, standing since 2008.
Hanover’s girls 400 freestyle relay team of Jordyn Dillard, Emma Allison, Morgan Pittman and Cere Duplissey likewise finished second in yet another Hanover school record time. Dillard was also runner-up in the 100 freestyle.
The Hawks will be sending 13 -- seven boys and six girls – to the Class 4 championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center Saturday, and that is good, but for Hanover head coach George Massey, the best thing is that every one of the 19 swimmers at the regional bested their previous times.
“It was outstanding to see what they accomplished,” Massey said. “I told them what an outstanding job they did – they did 100% best times – and just how proud I was of their swims. ... I couldn’t have asked for more from them.”
Mechanicsville High School’s Logan Deal finished second in the 50 freestyle.
Mustang gymnasts third in region
Mechanicsville High School, led by Jordan Gregory, finished third in the Region 1-4A championships at Loudoun Valley High School Saturday.
Heritage won the region title with 143.075 points. Host Loudoun Valley was second (140.375), followed by the Mustangs (133.900) and Broadway (131.500).
Gregory finished second in the beam, sixth in the uneven bars, seventh in the floor and eighth in the vault. In all-around competition, she finished fifth. Her teammate Bri Luellen finished sixth in all-around standings.
Gregory was bested by only one local gymnast, Hanover’s Macie Zazzaretti, in the uneven bars. Zazzaretti finished fifth in the event.
