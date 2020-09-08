× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Attention Richmond.com calendar users - we have a new, improved calendar coming this week!

Entering and promoting events will actually be easier with our new calendar system, but you'll need to create a new account and likely re-enter previously submitted events.

But starting this week, you'll see the changes and will still be able to submit events to be posted to our large, local online audience.

Entering events takes moments, and you can submit them for FREE or upgrade for home page and other featured placements on our website and syndication across other event hubs online.

With our new events platform, your event will be added to our events page Richmond.com/calendar. Your event will also get its own landing page including more information about the event, map with directions, countdown to the event, social media sharing, and more.

Do you have tickets for your event you would like to sell? We link directly out to sites like TicketMaster, EventBrite, or other ticketing platforms. You can also link back to your website or social media for more information.