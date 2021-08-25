August is bringing some record-mild mornings to Richmond

Richmond had two record-warm lows last week. Aug. 19 set the bar at 75 degrees, while Aug. 18 tied 1988 with 76. Thursday’s forecast brings us close to the record for Aug. 26: 74. Richmond set five daily temperature records so far in 2021 — all for warmth.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
