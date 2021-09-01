August is in the books, and it was one of the warmest

August is over, and so is climatological summer. Richmond’s August mean temperature likely ranked just inside the 10 warmest on record, as did the entire season. Both were wetter than normal but down from 2020. We’ll take a closer look at the figures soon.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today