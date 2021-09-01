 Skip to main content
August is in the books, and it was one of the warmest
August is in the books, and it was one of the warmest

August is over, and so is climatological summer. Richmond’s August mean temperature likely ranked just inside the 10 warmest on record, as did the entire season. Both were wetter than normal but down from 2020. We’ll take a closer look at the figures soon.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

