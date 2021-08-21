August keeps racking up rainfall and rainy days

With 10 days left in August, Richmond’s monthly rain total is already above the 4.9-inch normal. We average nine August days with rain, but had 11 so far this month. Last August saw 15 wet days, but it will be harder to top that near-record 15.34-inch sum.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
