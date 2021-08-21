 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August keeps racking up rainfall and rainy days
0 Comments

August keeps racking up rainfall and rainy days

  • 0

With 10 days left in August, Richmond’s monthly rain total is already above the 4.9-inch normal. We average nine August days with rain, but had 11 so far this month. Last August saw 15 wet days, but it will be harder to top that near-record 15.34-inch sum.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News