AutumnFest returns - Record crowds welcome fall to Hanover Count

The weather fit the occasion as Hanover County bid farewell to summer and saluted the first days of fall with its annual AutumnFest celebration at Hanover Tavern last weekend. Following a 5K race earlier in the morning, a steady stream of visitors streamed in to the Tavern to enjoy a variety of activities at various venues set up on the grounds.
Since its inaugural edition in 2016, the event has steadily gained popularity, serving as an opportunity for the public to become acquainted with various Tavern programs throughout the year. Hanover Tavern Foundation members and other volunteers provided the sweat equity as they manned booths and directed visitors to the event that partnered with Hanover County in its continuing 300th Birthday Celebration
The crowd that showed up on Sept. 25 was multi-generational, but the kids activities drew the most attention. The bales of hay, chrysanthemums and rows of pumpkins set the perfect mood for welcoming fall.
“We come every year. It’s a really nice event and perfect for the kids,” said Heather Owens, who helped daughter Ava decorate her recent prize from the Pumpkin Patch. Children and parents carefully chose the perfect pumpkin and then took a seat on hay bales to decorate them.
Music was provided by the Cross Eyed Pirates and The Anvil Brothers, and the Hanover Historical Society provided tours of the old stone jail and the courthouse.
The smell of slowly smoked meat cast a pleasant aromatic aura throughout the grounds and there was no shortage of selections. A variety of homemade eats was available from Hanover Tavern.
Tavern director David Deal said the process of preparing some of that food began early the previous evening. “We stayed here last night smoking all of the meat. We sat up cots in there,” he said pointing to the Coach House.
Virginia craft beer and wine were featured at several locations, including one manned by Bob Hundley, Hanover school board and Foundation member.
“It’s the perfect day for this,” he said as he greeted visitors to the event.
Guided tours of the Tavern and a Colonial Magic Show were also featured at the celebration.
Kids enjoyed face and hair painting, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt and crafts in the Coach House.
A group of foundation volunteers carefully directed visitors in coordination with Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they crossed Route 301 to enter the event.
“It just gets better every year,” one said as she ushered another group to a safe entrance.
Deal said he was pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm present at this year’s celebration.
“Hanover AutumnFest sponsored by Anton Paar was quite successful,” he said. “With the COVID situation, we were not sure what to expect.”
Deal said perfect weather aided the success of the event. “We had a beautiful day, which helped bring out more than 1,800, a record-setting number for this event,” he said. “I think Hanover County’s marketing of the 300th helped get the word out to the public.”
Deal added the event’s success would not be possible without the dedicated crew of volunteers who worked the event.
“With this size crowd, we needed much help and so appreciate all our volunteers,” Deal said.
He also commented on the positive vibe experienced by those who attended last week.
“Everyone was in such a good mood, smiling to be outdoors, having fun. The crafts, petting zoo, hay slide, hair and face painting, and magician kept the younger crowd happy, and the adults were pleased with live music, great food, and plenty of drink.”
The event is sponsored annually by Anton Paar.