AutumnFest returns - Record crowds welcome fall to Hanover Count

The weather fit the occasion as Hanover County bid farewell to summer and saluted the first days of fall with its annual AutumnFest celebration at Hanover Tavern last weekend. Following a 5K race earlier in the morning, a steady stream of visitors streamed in to the Tavern to enjoy a variety of activities at various venues set up on the grounds.

Since its inaugural edition in 2016, the event has steadily gained popularity, serving as an opportunity for the public to become acquainted with various Tavern programs throughout the year. Hanover Tavern Foundation members and other volunteers provided the sweat equity as they manned booths and directed visitors to the event that partnered with Hanover County in its continuing 300th Birthday Celebration

The crowd that showed up on Sept. 25 was multi-generational, but the kids activities drew the most attention. The bales of hay, chrysanthemums and rows of pumpkins set the perfect mood for welcoming fall.

“We come every year. It’s a really nice event and perfect for the kids,” said Heather Owens, who helped daughter Ava decorate her recent prize from the Pumpkin Patch. Children and parents carefully chose the perfect pumpkin and then took a seat on hay bales to decorate them.