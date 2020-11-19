Avoiding an unprofessional LinkedIn profile picture

You're job hunting on LinkedIn and your resume is stunning, your bio is a perfect reflection of who you are in your career, you can see a bunch of potential new jobs, but the last step to setting up the most hirable LinkedIn profile possible is picking an amazing profile picture. You want to present yourself professionally, but if you're new to LinkedIn picking the right photo can be tricky. If you follow a few rules of thumb, you'll know what to avoid when you're choosing your photo so your potential employers get an awesome first impression.
Avoid group photos
Your employer isn't hiring your friends, and you're trying to present the best version of yourself, so make sure your LinkedIn photo is one of you. Photos with clients, business partners, and professional events are fantastic to use for your LinkedIn feed, but they aren't the best choice for your profile picture.
No dark or low resolution photos
If the resolution of your photo is low, the quality won't be good enough for LinkedIn's platform, and your profile picture can look messy or distorted. The same goes for blurry photos, when choosing your LinkedIn profile picture, you want to pick a clear and well lit image of yourself to put your best foot forward.
Keep it professional
Being professional is key to succeeding on LinkedIn, especially when it comes to your profile picture. Don't use any party photos, make sure you're professionally dressed, and you can keep your pet pictures on Facebook. Selfies are fine for any other platform, but a photo taken of you is typically a more professional representation of you. LinkedIn acts as the office space of social media platforms, so make sure you're dressed in attire suitable for your field.
Don't scowl or "smize"
You might think you look your best giving the camera an intense stare, but you might want to keep your glamour shots on your Instagram, because your potential employers want to see you smile. Studies show that smiling with your teeth in your profile picture makes you appear more likable, influential, and competent than candidates who aren't smiling. When you're setting up your profile picture, don't forget to say cheese first.
As long as your profile picture is a good quality, well-lit photo that represents you professionally, you'll have no problem making an impression on LinkedIn.