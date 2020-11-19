Avoiding an unprofessional LinkedIn profile picture

You're job hunting on LinkedIn and your resume is stunning, your bio is a perfect reflection of who you are in your career, you can see a bunch of potential new jobs, but the last step to setting up the most hirable LinkedIn profile possible is picking an amazing profile picture. You want to present yourself professionally, but if you're new to LinkedIn picking the right photo can be tricky. If you follow a few rules of thumb, you'll know what to avoid when you're choosing your photo so your potential employers get an awesome first impression.

Avoid group photos

Your employer isn't hiring your friends, and you're trying to present the best version of yourself, so make sure your LinkedIn photo is one of you. Photos with clients, business partners, and professional events are fantastic to use for your LinkedIn feed, but they aren't the best choice for your profile picture.

No dark or low resolution photos