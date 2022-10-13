Basebal roundup: Alvarez homers again as Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

“I call him Grande,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment. His concentration and discipline is way ahead of his years.”

Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win in a game where they’d trailed by four.

Castillo, acquired from Cincinnati near the trade deadline and coming off 7ß shutout innings against Toronto in the wild card round, gave up an early home run to Kyle Tucker but little else as he took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.

But with two outs, Jeremy Pena singled on a blooper in front of Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch into the short porch in left off Castillo to put the Astros on top 3-2.

“He threw a ball 3 or 4 inches off the plate and he hits a home run to the opposite field,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s that kind of talent.”

Houston starter Framber Valdez had a solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5ª innings. Castillo yielded five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

ALDS rainout: Thursday’s ALDS Game 2 between Cleveland and New York was postponed by inclement weather. The game was rescheduled to 1 p.m. Friday.

Wednesday’s games

Braves 3, Phillies 0: Kyle Wright, baseball’s winningest pitcher, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as host Atlanta evened its NL Division Series at one game apiece by blanking Philadelphia.

After persistent rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright, who was 21-5 in the regular season, surrendered just two hits and claimed the win when the Braves got to Wheeler for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson made a dazzling play to end the Phillies’ sixth. Sprinting with his back to the infield, the shortstop reached out to snare a pop fly from J.T. Realmuto while tumbling to the outfield grass. It was the final pitch of Wright’s 83-pitch gem, in which he struck out six with one walk.

The Braves finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half of the sixth, doing all the damage after Wheeler retired the first two hitters.

It started when Wheeler plunked Ronald Acuña Jr. near the right elbow on a 96 mph fastball. Acuña stayed in after being checked by trainers. Swanson walked, and Matt Olson drove in the first run with a single past first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Austin Riley and followed with RBI singles.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3: Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as visiting San Diego beat Los Angeles to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

Dropped from first to seventh in the batting order for matchup purposes, Profar grounded a single to right field in the sixth off reliever Brusdar Graterol, who took the loss. Jake Cronenworth scored for a 4-3 lead. Cronenworth homered off Blake Treinen in the eighth to give San Diego some insurance.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner went deep for the NL West champion Dodgers.

The teams traded one-run leads on a night when two of baseball’s elite pitchers — Kershaw and Yu Darvish of the Padres — got knocked around.

Darvish, who got the win, allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings and had at least one baserunner in every inning. Kershaw gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and eventually settled down to retire his final nine batters in a row.