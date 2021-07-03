Baseball note: Nationals place Schwarber on IL with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals’ dugout on Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts.
Schwarber was trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return.
“It’s not the best, but not the worst,” Schwarber said. “Just got to take it for what it is.”
He was among the hottest hitters in the majors, bashing 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games. All were critical for the Nationals, who went 19-9 in the month to turn their season around.
Schwarber said he heard a pop right before he reached first base in the second inning on Friday night. He hit a line drive into the right-center field gap and thought he could make it to second base. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger cut the ball off, preventing it from rolling to the warning track, and forced Schwarber into an abrupt stop. He immediately reached for his hamstring on the way back to first.
An MRI on Saturday revealed what the team called a “significant” strain.
Washington’s injured list includes starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Erick Fedde, relievers Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan and Will Harris, outfielder Andrew Stevenson, utility infielder Jordy Mercer and backup catcher Alex Avila.
Washington sent cash to the Kansas City Royals for Alcides Escobar, who has not been in the major leagues since 2018, on Saturday to provide infield depth. Starting shortstop Trea Turner jammed his left middle finger on Wednesday. He has not played since as Escobar started Saturday night against Los Angeles.
The Nationals also recalled Yadiel Hernandez and catcher Tres Barrera from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Twins: Third baseman Josh Donaldson left Saturday’s game against Kansas City in the third inning after straining his right hamstring while running out a double. Donaldson, who is hitting .250 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs, missed the first two weeks of the season with an injured hamstring.
Diamondbacks: Right-hander Zac Gallen was placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain suffered during Friday’s start against San Francisco. It’s the third trip to the IL this season for Gallen, Arizona’s best starter. He previously missed five weeks with a forearm strain, and he started the season on the IL with a stress fracture in his right forearm.
Indians: Catcher Roberto Perez was activated from the injured list. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Perez has been out since undergoing surgery on his right index finger in May. Perez initially got hurt when he got crossed up on a pitch from reliever James Karnichak in an April 13 game in Chicago. He’s batting just .131 in 61 at-bats, but the 32-year-old is invaluable defensively and in handling Cleveland’s staff.