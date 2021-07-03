Baseball note: Nationals place Schwarber on IL with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber limped into the Washington Nationals’ dugout on Saturday with a heavy wrap poking out of the right side of his shorts.

Schwarber was trying to be upbeat when meeting with reporters after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. There is no timetable for his return.

“It’s not the best, but not the worst,” Schwarber said. “Just got to take it for what it is.”

He was among the hottest hitters in the majors, bashing 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games. All were critical for the Nationals, who went 19-9 in the month to turn their season around.

Schwarber said he heard a pop right before he reached first base in the second inning on Friday night. He hit a line drive into the right-center field gap and thought he could make it to second base. Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger cut the ball off, preventing it from rolling to the warning track, and forced Schwarber into an abrupt stop. He immediately reached for his hamstring on the way back to first.

An MRI on Saturday revealed what the team called a “significant” strain.