Baseball notes: Astros place five players -- four starters -- on COVID list

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros placed second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and infielder Robel Garcia on the injured list because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Houston wouldn’t say if a player had tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had and that the length of each player’s absence would be determined by contract testing that is being performed.
To take their place, infielders Taylor Jones, Abraham Toro and Alex De Goti, outfielder Ronnie Dawson and catcher Garrett Stubbs were recalled from the alternate training site.
The Astros have lost four games in a row after a 6-1 start and now must play without four members of their starting lineup.
Braves place Fried, Pache on IL
ATLANTA — Braves left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring after injuring himself while running the bases.
Fried is off to a rocky start coming off a stellar 2020 season, and now he’s sidelined by a fluke injury suffered Tuesday night against Miami. He tweaked his hamstring running from second to third on a wild pitch.
The Braves also placed rookie outfielder Cristian Pache on the IL with a strained left groin.
Left-hander Tucker Davidson and outfielder Guillermo Heredia were called up from the alternate-training site to fill the openings.
Fried (0-1) has an 11.45 ERA through three starts after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season and finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting. He was dreadful in the 14-8 loss to the Marlins, allowing nine hits, eight runs (seven earned) and two homers in four innings. In his previous start, he lasted only two innings against the Nationals while surrendering five runs.
Gray set to debut
SAN FRANCISCO — Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is set to make his first start of the season Saturday at Cleveland, a welcome boost for the Reds’ staff.
Gray began spring training as the Reds’ possible opening day starter. But he experienced back spasms, made just one Cactus League start and opened the regular season on the 10-day injured list.
The 31-year-old Gray is a two-time All-Star and has a 75-63 record and a 3.54 ERA in eight seasons, including 5-3 with a 3.70 ERA last year.
Right-hander Jose de Leon, who allowed eight earned runs in 9⅓ innings in two starts, will move to the bullpen.
Minor league to move back mound
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball wants to see if moving back the pitcher’s mound will increase offense.
MLB will experiment with a 12-inch greater distance between the mound and home plate during a portion of the Atlantic League season in an effort to decrease strikeouts and increase offense.
The pitching rubber will be moved back to 61 feet, 6 inches starting Aug. 3 during the second half of the independent minor league’s season.
In 2019, the last full season, strikeouts set a record for the 12th consecutive year at 42,823, up 33% from 32,189 in 2007. Strikeouts exceeded hits the past three seasons after never occurring before in major league history.
MLB calculated the average fastball velocity last year at 93.3 mph and estimated the increased distance would decrease the equivalent to 91.6 mph.
The mound has been at its current distance since 1893, when the National League moved the rubber back 5 feet. Strikeouts declined from 8.5% in 1892 to 5.2% in 1893 and the batting average increased from .245 in 1892 to .280.
In addition, the MLB partner league will have an experimental “double-hook DH” rule in which a team would lose its designated hitter when its starting pitcher leaves the game. That will be in effect the entire season, which starts May 27, and the goal is to encourage managers to leave their starting pitchers in games longer.
Twins: Minnesota shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before the Twins’ doubleheader against Boston. Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to take the vaccine, which was made available in a single-shot dosage to the team at Target Field last Thursday.
Minnesota also activated third baseman Josh Donaldson before the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Donaldson has been out since the season opener with a strained hamstring. He went 1 for 2 with a walk in his return to the lineup.
Blue Jays: Toronto closer Julian Merryweather was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees. Merryweather has two saves and has allowed just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4⅓ innings in four appearances.
White Sox: Chicago placed right-hander Dylan Cease on the injured list in a precautionary move after he exhibited some symptoms associated with COVID-19. The team said Cease has not tested positive for COVID-19. Cease, 25, has no record and a 3.86 ERA in two starts this year.
Brewers: Milwaukee placed outfielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps suffered in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Fellow outfielder Christian Yelich missed a third straight game with a sore back and is listed as day to day. To provide reinforcements, the Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from their alternate training site.