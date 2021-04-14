Baseball notes: Astros place five players -- four starters -- on COVID list

In addition, the MLB partner league will have an experimental “double-hook DH” rule in which a team would lose its designated hitter when its starting pitcher leaves the game. That will be in effect the entire season, which starts May 27, and the goal is to encourage managers to leave their starting pitchers in games longer.

Twins: Minnesota shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before the Twins’ doubleheader against Boston. Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to take the vaccine, which was made available in a single-shot dosage to the team at Target Field last Thursday.

Minnesota also activated third baseman Josh Donaldson before the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Donaldson has been out since the season opener with a strained hamstring. He went 1 for 2 with a walk in his return to the lineup.