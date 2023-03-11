Diamondbacks lock up

promising Carroll

The Arizona Diamondbacks locked up one of top prospects, agreeing with outfielder Corbin Carroll on an eight-year, $111 million contract extension on Saturday.

Carroll, 22, is rated as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He made his major league debut at the end of last season, hitting .260 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

Carroll, the 16th pick in the 2019 draft, needed only 162 minor league games before arriving in Arizona.

Ruiz gets long-term

deal from Nationals

The Washington Nationals also locked up a key young player, agreeing to an eight-year, $50-million deal with catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Ruiz, 24, hit .251 with 7 home runs and 36 RBIs last year with Washigton in his first full year in the majors.

Ruiz was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers along with pitcher Josiah Gray as part of the 2021 deadline deal that send Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers.

Bader added to

Yankees’ wounded

Injuries continue to pile up for the New York Yankees as they get ready to begin their AL East title defense. Center fielder Harrison Bader, a postseason hero for the Yankees a year ago, has an oblique strain that is expected to keep him out about six weeks. He felt a twinge in his side during a spring trainin at-bat against his former team, St. Louis, on Wednesday.

The Yankees already have said pitchers Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahle and Lou Trivino wouldn’t be ready for the March 30 opener.

Marlins: Miami added some veterans to their infield, agreeing to minor league contracts with first baseman Yuli Gurriel and shortstop Jose Iglesias. Gurriel, 38, won two World Series with Houston and was a fixture for the Astros’ six straight appearances in the ALCS. Gurriel, the 2021 AL batting champ, hit .242 with 8 home runs with 53 RBIs last season. Iglesias, 33 and known for his glove, hit .292 in 118 games for Colorado in 2022.

— Associated Press