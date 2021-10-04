Baseball notes: Dodgers will have to play on without Muncy

LOS ANGELES — If the Los Angeles Dodgers are to defend their World Series championship, they may have to do it without first baseman Max Muncy.
Muncy left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee in the third inning after injuring his left elbow when he was run into by the Brewers’ Jace Peterson on a play at first base.
Muncy, who leads the Dodgers in home runs (36) and RBIs (94), fell to the ground and was down for several minutes.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t expect Muncy to play in Wednesday night’s NL wild card game against St. Louis. Should Los Angeles win, Roberts isn’t optimistic Muncy will be ready to play San Francisco in the divisional round.
“I think that’s where we’re at now, it’s unlikely,” Roberts said Monday.
It’s another blow for the Dodgers, who also may not have the services of ace Clayton Kershaw, who is on the injured list with elbow discomfort.
Mets, Rojas part ways
NEW YORK — For a while this summer, Luis Rojas was a potential manager-of-the-year contender.
Just a few months later, he’s out of a job.
Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen‘s first year of ownership.
The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.
The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days.
Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries — and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills.
But then everything fell apart over the final two months of the season as injuries struck ace Jacob deGrom and Lindor. New York went into a nosedive once August arrived. The lineup languished even when healthy, and an overtaxed pitching staff started to crack.
An untimely 2-11 stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, baseball’s top two teams, dropped the Mets from five games over .500 and tied for first place to 62-66 and 6½ games out on Aug. 26. In a middling division, they lost the lead for good on Aug. 14 and never really recovered.
Batting average drops to lowest since 1968
NEW YORK — The major league batting average dropped to .244 this season, its lowest since the year of the pitcher in 1968, though offense picked up markedly following baseball’s midseason crackdown on grip-enhancing substances for pitchers.
MLB’s stricter enforcement had the desired impact, ending a run of 12 consecutive full seasons in which strikeouts had set records annually.
From opening day through June 2, the last day before the crackdown, batters hit .236 with a .395 slugging percentage, a .707 OPS and an average of 4.36 runs per team each game. From June 3 through the end of the regular season, the average rose to .248 with a .419 slugging percentage, a .738 OPS and an average of 4.62 runs.
While there were 42,145 strikeouts, a slight decrease from 42,823 in 2019, hits declined from 42,039 to 39,481 as computer-aided defensive shifts proliferated. The big league batting average was .271 in 1999 at the height of the Steroids Era, when there were 45,327 hits.
The major league batting average dropped to a record-low .237 in 1968, prompting MLB to lower the pitcher’s mound from 15 inches to 10 the following season and to shrink the strike zone.
There were 5,944 home runs, down from a record 6,776 in 2019, which broke the mark of 6,105 set in 2017.