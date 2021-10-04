Baseball notes: Dodgers will have to play on without Muncy

Rojas was let go as New York Mets manager after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on his contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen‘s first year of ownership.

The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.

The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the coming days.

Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led its division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries — and Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills.

But then everything fell apart over the final two months of the season as injuries struck ace Jacob deGrom and Lindor. New York went into a nosedive once August arrived. The lineup languished even when healthy, and an overtaxed pitching staff started to crack.