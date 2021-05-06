Baseball notes: Jays' Springer back on injured list

TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not expected to be ready to return to Toronto’s lineup when his latest stint on the 10-day injured list ends May 13, general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday.
Also Thursday, the Blue Jays activated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu off the injured list to start Thursday against Oakland. Ryu left an April 25 start at Tampa Bay because of a strained right gluteal muscle.
Springer landed on the injured list Wednesday after aggravating his strained right quadriceps, with the move retroactive to May 3. Springer had been out of the lineup for two days before undergoing an MRI Wednesday.
Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays this offseason but didn’t make his season debut until April 28 because of two separate injuries, first a strained oblique muscle and later the quadriceps injury.
Springer hit two home runs in Saturday’s win over Atlanta, his third game since returning, but also felt pain while running out a groundball. He left Sunday’s game after three at-bats due to fatigue.
Angels’ Rendon on IL
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels placed star third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left knee contusion.
Rendon was injured when he fouled a ball off his knee in Monday’s game against Tampa Bay. He required assistance leaving the field.
It’s the second trip to the IL this season for Rendon, who earlier missed time with a groin injury. He’s hitting .276 with three home runs and 11 RBIs this season.
Rays: Closer Diego Castillo was placed on the injured list with right groin tightness. Castillo entered Thursday tied for second in the American League with seven saves. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched this season because of a right rotator cuff strain, was activated to take Castillo’s place on the roster.
Mets: Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was placed on the IL with a bruised left finger suffered when he was hit by a pitch during Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Nimmo is hitting .323 with one homer and eight RBIs.
Twins: Rookie outfielder Alex Kirilloff was placed on the 10-day IL with a right wrist sprain and will undergo further evaluation. Kirilloff, one of Minnesota’s top prospects, had racked up four home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs in his previous seven games.
Braves: Atlanta signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. Flowers, 35, spent the past five seasons with the Braves, but wasn’t re-signed after hitting .217 with one homer and five RBIs in 2020 backing up Travis d’Arnaud. But Atlanta needs catching depth after d’Arnaud went on the 60-day disabled list last weekend with a left thumb injury.