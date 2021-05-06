Baseball notes: Jays' Springer back on injured list

Rendon was injured when he fouled a ball off his knee in Monday’s game against Tampa Bay. He required assistance leaving the field.

It’s the second trip to the IL this season for Rendon, who earlier missed time with a groin injury. He’s hitting .276 with three home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

Rays: Closer Diego Castillo was placed on the injured list with right groin tightness. Castillo entered Thursday tied for second in the American League with seven saves. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks, who hasn’t pitched this season because of a right rotator cuff strain, was activated to take Castillo’s place on the roster.

Mets: Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was placed on the IL with a bruised left finger suffered when he was hit by a pitch during Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Nimmo is hitting .323 with one homer and eight RBIs.

Twins: Rookie outfielder Alex Kirilloff was placed on the 10-day IL with a right wrist sprain and will undergo further evaluation. Kirilloff, one of Minnesota’s top prospects, had racked up four home runs, three doubles and 11 RBIs in his previous seven games.

Braves: Atlanta signed catcher Tyler Flowers to a minor league deal. Flowers, 35, spent the past five seasons with the Braves, but wasn’t re-signed after hitting .217 with one homer and five RBIs in 2020 backing up Travis d’Arnaud. But Atlanta needs catching depth after d’Arnaud went on the 60-day disabled list last weekend with a left thumb injury.