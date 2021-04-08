Baseball notes: Marte suffers latest injury for snakebit Diamondbacks

DENVER — Center fielder Ketel Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a day after hurting his right hamstring against the Colorado Rockies.

Marte was injured in the sixth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 8-0 loss. He grabbed the back of his right hamstring while running to first base after hitting a grounder to third and had to be helped off the field.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte likely will get an MRI when the team returns home.

Marte, 27, was off to a hot start, hitting .462 with two home runs in the first six games. Marte was an NL All-Star in 2019 when he hit .329 with 32 home runs and 92 RBIs and finished fourth in NL MVP balloting. He hit .287 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last year.

The loss of Marte is another blow for the Diamondbacks, who have been crushed by injuries.

It started in spring training when right fielder Kole Calhoun had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. Calhoun led Arizona with 16 homers in last season’s pandemic-shortened season.