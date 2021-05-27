Baseball notes: Mets' Syndergaard shut down for six weeks

NEW YORK — Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.
Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning.
His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday.
Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July.
Any subsequent delays in his rehab will likely cost Syndergaard a second straight season and perhaps bring an end to his time in New York. The 28-year-old is eligible for free agency after the season.
Reds’ Senzel set to
undergo knee surgery
CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to have knee surgery and could miss four to six weeks.
The Reds also announced that right-handed starter Jeff Hoffman has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sore shoulder.
Senzel, who began the season as the center fielder before moving to third base, has been on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation since last Friday. He hasn’t played since May 17.
Senzel and Hoffman are the latest injuries for the Reds. First baseman Joey Votto is recovering from a fractured thumb. Mike Moustakas, who moved from third base to first base after Votto was hurt, is out with a heel injury.
Left-handed starter Wade Miley, who threw a no-hitter against Cleveland May 7, was put on the 10-day injured list May 21 with a left foot sprain.
Outfielder Aristides Aquino, on the injured list since April 16 when he had hand surgery, is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in the next week.
Giants: San Francisco is down two first basemen after placing Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf on the injured list. Belt, a former player for the Richmond Flying Squirrels hitting .228 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs, has a left oblique strain. Ruf injured his hamstring rounding first base in Wednesday’s game against Arizona.
— The Associated Press