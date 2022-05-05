Baseball notes: Orioles promote Rutschman to Triple-A Norfolk

Orioles promote catcher Rutschman to AAA Norfolk

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman, one of the top prospects in baseball, was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk, leaving him one step away from his anticipated arrival in the big leagues.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a candidate to open the season with the Orioles, but he landed on the injured list late in spring training with a right triceps strain. He played four rehab games at High-A Aberdeen and three at Double-A Bowie, hitting .440 with five doubles and two RBIs in 29 plate appearances.

Rutschman is expected to be in the Tides’ lineup Friday at Nashville. Norfolk returns home to begin a six-game homestand against Memphis on Tuesday.

The Orioles also promoted D.J. Hall, one of their top pitching prospects, from Bowie to Norfolk. Hall holds a 2.96 ERA with 296 strikeouts in 224ª minor league innings. The Tides now boast three of Baltimore’s top prospects, including right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball.

Astros closer Pressly off IL

Houston activated closer Ryan Pressly from the 10-day injured list after he missed the past three weeks with a right knee issue.

Pressly, a two-time All-Star, has converted three of four save chances this season with a 2.70 ERA. He led the Astros with 26 saves and posted a 2.25 ERA in 2021.

White Sox: Chicago placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised right hand. Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Mayers on Friday. Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games. The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte to take Vaughn’s place on the roster.

Nationals: Right-hander Stephen Strasburg is set to face live hitters again Friday. Strasburg, who is recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, completed a simulated workout on Tuesday without issues. Strasburg could being a minor league rehab assignment soon and could be back in Washington’s rotation by the end of the month.

Twins: Right-hander Dylan Bundy and infielder Luis Arraez tested positive for COVID-19 and almost certainly will placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Bundy, who has a 5.76 ERA in five starts, and Arraez, who is hitting .301 with a homer and seven RBIs, were not with the team for Thursday’s game at Baltimore. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli also tested positive and is away from the team. Jayce Tingler served as acting manager Thursday.

Mariners: Right-hander Matt Brash was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma. Brash, a 23-year-old rookie, was 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts.

— The Associated Press