Baseball notes:Prince George's Jackie Bradley Jr. heading back to Boston

BOSTON — Former Prince George High School star Jackie Bradley Jr. is returning to Boston.

Bradley was traded with two prospects from Milwaukee to the Red Sox late Wednesday for outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

Bradley, 31, played the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game.

In 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series, he was the AL Championship Series MVP.

A lifetime .230 hitter never known for his offense, he struggled even more at the plate in Milwaukee, batting .163 last season with six homers in 134 games.

The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Renfroe, 29, hit 31 home runs last year for Boston and added career highs with a .259 average, .315 on-base percentage, 89 runs, 33 doubles and 96 RBIs. He tied for the major league lead with 16 outfield assists.