Baseball notes:Prince George's Jackie Bradley Jr. heading back to Boston

BOSTON — Former Prince George High School star Jackie Bradley Jr. is returning to Boston.
Bradley was traded with two prospects from Milwaukee to the Red Sox late Wednesday for outfielder Hunter Renfroe.
Bradley, 31, played the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game.
In 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series, he was the AL Championship Series MVP.
A lifetime .230 hitter never known for his offense, he struggled even more at the plate in Milwaukee, batting .163 last season with six homers in 134 games.
The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.
Renfroe, 29, hit 31 home runs last year for Boston and added career highs with a .259 average, .315 on-base percentage, 89 runs, 33 doubles and 96 RBIs. He tied for the major league lead with 16 outfield assists.
The Red Sox also signed left-handers James Paxton and Rich Hill. Paxton, 33, is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t be available until midseason at the earliest. Hill, 41, was 7-8 with a 3.86 ERA for Tampa Bay and the New York Mets last year.
Lockout under way
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball officially locked out its players at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement.
The union and league are likely headed for a protracted labor dispute after the average major league salary fell on opening day in 2021 for the fourth consecutive season. The work stoppage is the first in the sport in 26 years.
Teams won’t be able to communicate with their players during the shutdown. Plenty of big free agents remain unsigned, as shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, shortstop Trevor Story and outfielder Nick Castellanos are among those who might have to wait until spring or later to find a home.
MLB also announced Thursday that the annual winter meetings have been canceled for the second straight year. This year’s meetings were to start Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
Verlander appears to be free agent
Right-hander Justin Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner from Goochland High School, appears to technically still be on the market despite agreeing to a two-year, $50 million deal with an opt-out to return to Houston more than two weeks ago.
The Astros never announced they had finalized his contract, and it cannot be finalized until the lockout is over.
Verlander, 38, missed nearly all of the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Phillies: Philadelphia signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract. Knebel, 30, posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, held opponents to a .176 batting average and had three saves in 27 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.