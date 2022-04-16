Baseball notes: Tigers place Baez on IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers placed shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City.

Baez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. Baez signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also said that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

Right-hander Wily Peralta had his contract selected from Triple-A. Peralta, 32, was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

Angels walk Rangers’

Seager with bases loaded

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon intentionally walked Texas Rangers star Corey Seager with the bases loaded Friday night, the third time that’s happened since at least 1950.

Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning with one out, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to walk Seager, a two-time All-Star who joined Texas this season on a 10-year, $325-million contract. Former Richmond Flying Squirrels player Charlie Culberson scored to put Texas ahead 4-2.

Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to make it 6-2. The Angels answered with a five-run fifth that included the second home run of the game from reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to lead 7-6.

Seager joins San Francisco’s Barry Bonds in 1998 and Texas’ Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then Tampa Bay’s manager.

Bonds’ intentional walk was called by then-Arizona manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.

Twins: An MRI on outfielder Byron Buxton‘s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues. Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota’s win over Boston on Friday after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the Twins aren’t anticipating making a roster move, a sign Buxton may be able to return in short order.

Mariners: Seattle placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the COVID-19 injured list after he reported symptoms and tested positive. Haniger, who slugged 39 home runs last season. had started each of the first eight games for Seattle and was batting .176 with three homers and seven RBIs.