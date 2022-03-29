Baseball notes: Verlander's spring ERA still 0.00, but he won't start Astros' opener

Astros’ Verlander

won’t start opener

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Still sporting a 0.00 ERA after three spring training starts, Houston ace Justin Verlander won’t start on opening day as the Astros plan around the early-season schedule.

Manager Dusty Baker said skipping Verlander (Goochland High, Old Dominion) in the opener on April 7 at the Los Angeles Angels better positions him to take advantage of three off-days the Astros have in the first two weeks.

Returning from Tommy John surgery, the 39-year-old Verlander hasn’t pitched in a major league game since the delayed opening day of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw six innings that July day before being shut down for the year.

Prior to 2021, Verlander had been Houston’s opening day starter every season since his arrival via trade during the 2017 season. Prior to the start of spring training, Verlander’s offseason workout had him aligned for a potential opening day start.

“Could I have tried to build up for opening day? Yes,” Verlander said. “But after talking to the doctors, the coaches, everybody involved, it just didn’t make lot of sense to put myself through that stress for just one start.”

Verlander threw four scoreless innings in Houston’s 3-1 spring win against Washington on Tuesday, allowing two hits. He struck out six and walked one. Overall this spring, the right-hander hasn’t permitted a run in 8ª innings and given up just five hits. He’s fanned 10 and walked three.

Verlander started Houston’s first Grapefruit League contest this spring, then made his second start five days later. This time around, Houston flipped Verlander and Framber Valdez in the rotation, seemingly lining up Valdez to start the opener.

Against the Nationals, Verlander struck out the first four batters. The lone hit he allowed came on a flyball by Nelson Cruz that landed in front of Kyle Tucker and inches inside the right field line. It was the first hit for Cruz in 19 spring at-bats since signing with Washington.

Verlander threw 45 of his 62 pitches for strikes.

Giants’ Longoria

has surgery on finger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria had surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger.

A timeline for Longoria’ return isn’t immediately clear because he must keep the finger immobilized for at least 10 days after surgery before he is re-evaluated. Wilmer Flores likely will start at third for however long Longoria is out.

Longoria, 36, was limited to 81 games last season for the NL West champions because of a sprained left shoulder. He hit batted .261 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

Also, Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade likely will join Longoria in starting the season on the injured list. Wade, who hit 18 home runs in 318 plate appearances last year, injured his left knee while running the bases during a spring training game Monday.

White Sox get Haseley in deal with Phillies

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth, acquiring former Virginia standout Adam Haseley in a trade with Philadelphia.

Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.

The White Sox lost Andrew Vaughn on Sunday when he got hurt making a diving catch in the outfield. The 23-year-old Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, but he could start playing in games again in one to two weeks.

Haseley, 25, was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He hit .190 in 21 at-bats last year.

Twins: Right-hander Chris Archer agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Minnesota. Archer, 33 and a two-time All-Star, made five starts and one relief appearance for Tampa Bay in 2021, posting a 4.66 ERA in 19ß innings. He was sidelined for the majority of the season with tightness in his right forearm.

— The Associated Press