Baseball playoffs: Dodgers, Yankees take 1-0 leads in division series

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener.

Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead.

In the first, Turner hit a 419-foot shot into the left-field pavilion for his second career postseason homer and first as a Dodger. Two batters later, Will Smith doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out single for a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers batted around in the third, tacking on three more runs.

Los Angeles’ offense — baseball’s highest-scoring this season — went quiet after the third. Their lone baserunner was Freddie Freeman, who walked. Mookie Betts and Freeman were a combined 0 for 7 with two strikeouts.

The Padres finally chased Urías after the fifth, closing to 5-3 after he gave up three straight hits.

Wil Myers led off with an opposite-field solo shot to left. Trent Grisham had an RBI grounder that scored Jake Cronenworth, who had singled. Nola’s sacrifice fly scored Ha-Seong Kim, who doubled.

Urías allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.

Los Angeles dominated San Diego in the regular season, owning a 14-5 advantage and outscoring the Padres 109-47. San Diego finished 22 games behind the 111-win Dodgers in the NL West.

ALDS

Yankees 4, Guardians 2: Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, and Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered as New York beat visiting Cleveland to take Game 1 of their AL Division Series.

Not even another Josh Donaldson baserunning blunder could slow the Yankees, who have won six straight postseason games against the Guardians.

After rookie Steven Kwan put the Guardians ahead with a third-inning homer, Cole escaped a bases-loaded jam later in the inning by striking out Andrés Giménez. Cole allowed just two more runners, on a single and his only walk, to earn the win He left after giving up one run and four hits in 6ß innings with eight strikeouts.

Bader tied it at 1 with his homer in the third off Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill, and Rizzo chased Quantill with a two-run blast in the sixth.

In the fifth, Donaldson made another of the lack-of-hustle gaffes marking his first season in New York. With the score tied 1-1, the former AL MVP led off the fifth with a drive that hit the top of the 10-foot wall in right field, just in front of a fan’s hands, and bounced back onto the field.

Donaldson went into a trot, thinking it was a home run, and even high-fived first base coach Travis Chapman.

Gonzalez grabbed the ball off the carom and threw to shortstop Amed Rosario, who was standing on second. Donaldson was midway between first and second, and Rosario took a few steps and tossed to first baseman Josh Naylor. Donaldson tried to slide back into first and was tagged out.