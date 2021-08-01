Baseball promo
Related to this story
Most Popular
No swimming, wading in the James after pipe rupture dumps 300,000 gallons of raw sewage, says Virginia Dept. of Health
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Prosecutors said that the Richmond mail carrier, who helped traffic an estimated 11 to 33 pounds of cocaine from California to Richmond, "accepted bribes in a wildly successful cocaine trafficking conspiracy."
CDC calls for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID risk to mask up. In Virginia, that's most localities
The pandemic is getting worse. The risk of the delta variant mutating into future strains that could evade vaccines is becoming a fearful poss…
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly border collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Critical race theory, the decades-old academic construct that’s recently become a flashpoint for everyone from kindergarten moms to high-ranki…
The last time Virginia Tech football played four of its past five regular-season games on the road was 1987. Frank Beamer was the Hokies’ firs…
An inmate at Riverside Regional Jail died of a fentanyl overdose just over a month after liability concerns were raised at a meeting of the ja…
Virginia will not require people who live in areas where COVID-19 is surging to wear masks inside indoor public spaces, declining to make the …