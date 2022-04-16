Baseball roundup: Anderson sharp, Olson homers as Braves beat Padres 5-2

SAN DIEGO — Ian Anderson pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning, and Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s three homers as the Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Saturday.

Anderson (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings. He rebounded from a poor first start of his season when he allowed a career-high five runs and walked five in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to Cincinnati last Sunday.

Padres starter Nick Martinez (0-1) was stung by the long ball. Ozzie Albies hit a solo shot on his second pitch of the game, giving him a homer in all three games of this series so far. Olson and Marcell Ozuna also connected off Martinez, who was charged with four runs in five innings.

Catcher Manny Pina also tried to go deep, but center fielder Trent Grisham made a sensational leaping catch at the wall in the second. Pina had a two-out RBI single in the fourth.

Jurickson Profar homered off Anderson in the second, and Grisham had a solo shot in the eighth. The Padres have lost four of five.

White Sox 3, Rays 2: Jose Abreu homered for the first time this season, and closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning as Chicago eged visiting Tampa Bay.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016 despite several key injuries.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu had a sore forearm after allowing five runs and six hits, including four extra-base hits, in four innings. Ryu could be sent for further tests if he is still sore Sunday.

Red Sox 4, Twins 0: Boston’s Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, and Tanner Houck held visiting Minnesota scoreless over five-plus innings.

Houck (1-0) allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the next three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up just two hits while retiring the final seven.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray (0-1) allowed a homer to Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness. Gray tossed just 31 pitches, with a walk and one strikeout.

Athletics 7, Blue Jays 5: Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, and Sean Murphy also connected as visiting Oakland snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career. Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Zack Collins homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning.

Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2: Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Ketel Marte added an RBI double as Arizona won in New York.

Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017. The Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks.

Royals 3, Tigers 1: Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth as Kansas City turned back visiting Detroit.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year. Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.