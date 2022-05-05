Baseball roundup: Angels' Ohtani dazzles in Fenway Park mound debut

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani left his mark on Fenway Park with the finest two-way performance since Babe Ruth himself.

Pitching at the historic ballpark for the first time, Ohtani struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and added two hits.

“I hope you don’t start taking that for granted. Like it’s old hat,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said of Ohtani’s skills. “It’s just so unusual. It’s otherworldly, on this level of this game.”

The display came during Los Angeles’ 8-0 win over Boston on Thursday that included a five-run eighth inning in the ballpark where Ruth debuted in 1914 and played six seasons before the Red Sox sold him to the Yankees.

In the fourth, Ohtani hit a 389-foot single that was about a foot shy of being a home run. In the eighth, he singled off the left-field wall to drive in one run, then scored as the Angels turned a 2-0 game into a blowout. Ohtani, as the designated hitter, became the first pitcher at Fenway to bat in the top four of the order since Ruth, who was the Red Sox’s cleanup hitter in the first game of a Sept. 20, 1919, doubleheader.

Ohtani also became the first starting pitcher to record a hit at Fenway since Boston’s Roger Clemens in 1996.

Ohtani (3-2), whose start was pushed back two days becuase of groin tightness, also induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters — a career high and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high.

Jared Walsh had four RBIs, curling a two-run homer around the left-field foul pole in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. Anthony Rendon followed with an RBI single to chase Tanner Houck (2-2), and Walsh added a two-run dribbler through the shifted infield to make it 7-0.

Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. (Prince George) was 2 for 3 with a double. He went 5 for 7 in the series to lift his average from .147 to 200.

Brewers 10, Reds 5: Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers as the host Brewers beat lowly Cincinnati. Luis Urias, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs. Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez doubled twice in five at-bats, one day after setting a team record with eight RBIs in an 18-4 rout of the Reds. Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings. Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

Rockies 9, Nationals 7: Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit their first home runs of the season — both three-run shots — as host Colorado beat Washington. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10, and Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double.

Guardians 6, Blue Jays 5: Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, and Franmil Reyes had three hits and an RBI as host Cleveland beat Toronto. Kwan’s two-run shot off José Berríos tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth. Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale struck out eight in 5ª innings.