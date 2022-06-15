Baseball roundup: Astros throw two immaculate innings in 9-2 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent the Astros past the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday.

Officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team or each team recording one.

Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered for the AL West-leading Astros. The home run was the fifth of the season for Maldonado. Yuli Gurriel added a two-run home runs, his fourth, in the eighth.

Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts that began with an immaculate second inning — when he threw only nine pitches to strike out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Those were the first three batters Maton faced after replacing Garcia to start the seventh. And Maton also recorded a nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning.

The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning. The first nine faced fill-in starter Tyson Miller (0-1).

Phillies 3, Marlins 1: Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending Philadelphia past visiting Miami. Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott (2-2). Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging. That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer. Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon (2-0) got three outs.

White Sox 13, Tigers 0: Yoan Moncada had five hits and five RBIs as visiting Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Detroit. Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which finished with 22 hits while the Tigers scratched out just four. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5ß innings of three-hit ball for Chicago, while Detroit starter Alex Faedo (1-3) was strafed for seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using three position players to pitch the final three innings.

Diamondbacks 7, Reds 4: Zac Gallen pitched seven effective innings despite an early bout of wildness, and host Arizona used a four-run eighth inning to top Cincinnati. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who avoided a three-game sweep. Arizona went ahead to stay on David Peralta’s one-out RBI single against Art Warren (2-3). Brandon Drury hit his 13th homer for Cincinnati, a tying shot with two outs in the eighth off Noe Ramirez (2-1). Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for the Reds. Gallen retired his final 16 batters. He struck out five and allowed just two hits without walking a batter.

Twins 5, Mariners 0: Ryan Jeffers hit an RBI single off the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning as Minnesota blanked host Seattle. Twins starter Sonny Gray, making his first appearance since going on the injured list with a strained pectoral muscle on June 2, threw five shutout innings. Five Twins relievers then completed the five-hitter. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (3-7) allowed one run and three hits in 6ª innings.

Royals 3, Giants 2: Whit Merrifield broke a 2-2 tie with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly as host Kansas City avoided a three-game sweep. Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, whose five-game winning streak ended. Jose Cuas (1-0) entered with one out in the seventh and retired three batters to earn his first career victory. Scott Barlow recorded the last five outs for his seventh save in eight opportunities as Kansas City snapped a four-game losing streak.

Notes

Dodgers: Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in a procedure unrelated to the flexor strain that has sidelined him. Buehler said Tuesday he had the arthroscopic surgery done a day earlier. He did it now because it doesn’t affect the rest and rehab timeline for the strain. The right-hander is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks, which means it could be September before he returns. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts.

Rays: Tampa Bay pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday. Rasmussen is 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts.

Rockies: Colorado setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow. Kinley, 31, was off to the best start of his career, sporting a 0.75 ERA over 25 appearances. He allowed just two earned runs and 21 hits in 24 innings, while striking out 27 and walking six and had earned the setup role ahead of closer Daniel Bard.