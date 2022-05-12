Baseball roundup: Atlee High grad Overton earns first major league win for Reds

PITTSBURGH — Former Atlee High School and Old Dominion University standout Connor Overton earned his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds’ first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Overton (1-0) allowed three hits and four walks in 6ß innings with one strikeout in his sixth career start. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls.

A 2014 amateur draft pick who debuted last August with Toronto, Overton was claimed by the Pirates in September and made five appearances for Pittsburgh. He became a free agent after he refused an outright assignment, and he signed with the Reds in November.

Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren pitched around a leadoff single by Ke’Bryan Hayes in the ninth, getting Daniel Vogelbach to ground into a game-ending double play.

Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.

Mets 4, Nationals 1: Taijuan Walker pitched seven strong innings as visiting New York remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past Washington. Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn’t lost two straight games in a month. Walker allowed three hits, walked one and threw 85 pitches in a scoreless outing. Seth Lugo struck out two in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz allowed Juan Soto’s two-out homer in the ninth before retiring Josh Bell to complete the four-hitter.

Orioles 3, Cardinals 2: Rylan Bannon became the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, and Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and as the Orioles won at St. Louis. Bannon, a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead.

Astros 11-5, Twins 3-0: Luis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Alvarez homered twice, and Jeremy Pena capped a big day with three hits as Houston extended its winning streak to 10 games by winning at Minnesota to complete a three-game sweep. Before the regularly scheduled game, the teams completed a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday due to severe weather. Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in that victory. Pena had two hits and drove in three runs in the first game.

Athletics 5, Tigers 3: Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning as visiting Oakland beat Detroit. Michael Fulmer got the first two outs of the eighth, but Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Brown homered. The Tigers have lost nine of 10. Oakland came to Comerica Park this week with a nine-game losing streak, but won four times in an unusual five-game series. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera hit his 601st career double in the sixth, tying Barry Bonds for 17th all-time.

Notes

Phillies: Slugger Bryce Harper has a small tear in his right elbow and won’t throw for four weeks, but the reigning NL MVP will stay in the lineup as Philadelphia’s designated hitter. Harper will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Sunday and won’t play that day,. Harper was hitting .269 with six home runs, 19 RBIs and an .847 OPS going into the series opener against Los Angeles. The 29-year-old has spent most of his time at DH this year because of his elbow trouble. Of his 31 games, he’s played in his usual right field spot just eight times.

Guardians: Cleveland reported no new COVID-19 cases after an outbreak inside their clubhouse on Wednesday in Chicago caused a postponement and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.

Padres: San Diego reportedly is close to signing Robinson Cano, the eight-time All-Star second baseman who was released by the New York Mets last weekend. Cano, who did not play in 2021 after a second PED suspension, was hitting .195 with a .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances for the Mets.