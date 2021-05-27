Baseball roundup: Bizarre play highlights Cubs' win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Javier Baez hit reverse, and chaos ensued. Embarrassment too for the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates.
The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago’s 5-3 victory.
Chicago’s Willson Contreras was on second with two outs when Baez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik Gonzalez. Gonzalez’s throw to Craig at first was up the line. Baez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag and started backtracking toward the plate. Rather than turn and jog a few steps to first for an inning-ending force, Craig curiously decided to follow Baez.
The move bought enough time for Contreras to round third and sprint home. Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Perez, but Contreras slid under the tag while Baez took off for first. Perez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Baez to race to second.
“We have to make sure we get the force,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “That’s just where it’s at. I mean, if Baez runs all the way back or runs into their dugout or runs down to the Strip District, we can walk down and touch first.”
Baez scored moments later on a single by Ian Happ to give the Cubs a three-run lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Kris Bryant hit his 11th home run, and Patrick Wisdom added his first home run since 2018 for the Cubs, who have won eight of nine.
Nationals 5, Reds 3: Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning as host Washington beat Cincinnati in the completion of a suspended game. Washington led 3-0 when Wednesday night’s game was suspended in middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay of 3 hours, 4 minutes.
Austin Voth (1-0) allowed two hits in two scoreless innings after Joe Ross had pitched four scoreless innings on Wednesday. Daniel Hudson (ODU) allowed two inherited runners to score in a three-run eighth, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.
Brewers 6, Padres 5, 10: Former Prince George star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narvaez in the 10th inning to give host Milwaukee a victory over San Diego.
Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a four-game split. The shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay last week, also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.
Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres, who lost for just the second time in 13 games. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2 of 2 with two runs and two RBIs, though he the shortstop committed two errors on one play.
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 0: A poised Alek Manoah dominated New York with six innings of two-hit ball to win his major league debut as visting Toronto won the first game of a doubleheader.
Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers in the third inning off Domingo German (4-3).
A 23-year-old right-hander selected 11th in the 2019 amateur draft, Manoah (1-0) was brought up after throwing only 35 professional innings in the minor leagues. Manoah, a burly 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, struck out seven and walked two, throwing 60 of 88 pitches for strikes.
Mets 1-4, Rockies 0-2: Jose Peraza homered to lead off the third inning of the opener and followed with a tiebreaking single in the fourth inning of the second game, helping New York sweep a doubleheader from visiting Colorado.
Marcus Stroman (4-4) ended a six-start winless streak, allowing three hits over six innings in the first game. Peraza, signed to be a reserve but pressed into everyday duty in the
Colorado lost three in a row after winning the series opener, falling to 3-20 with eight shutout losses on the road this year.
Rays 7, Royals 2: Austin Meadows homered and had four RBIs, and Shane McClanahan went five scoreless innings as host Tampa Bay beat Kansas City. Joey Wendle, Taylor Walls, Randy Arozarena also had RBIs for the Rays, who have scored six runs or more in 10 of their past 14 games,
Indians 5, Tigers 2: Shane Bieber struck out 12 in seven one-hit innings as visiting Cleveland turned away Detroit. Bieber (5-3) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Jonathan Schoop led off with a home run to left. The Cleveland right-hander then struck out three more hitters and left after 103 pitches.
Eddie Rosario homered for the Indians, who helped Terry Francona to his 700th victory as Cleveland’s manager. Only Lou Boudreau (728) and Mike Hargrove (721) are ahead of him in franchise history.
Phillies 3, Marlins 2: Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker as visiting Philadelphia edged Miami to earn a four-game split.