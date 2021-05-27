Baseball roundup: Bizarre play highlights Cubs' win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Javier Baez hit reverse, and chaos ensued. Embarrassment too for the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates.

The unpredictable Chicago Cubs shortstop ran the first baseline backward while being chased by Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig in the top of the third inning on Thursday, leading to a comedy of errors during a two-run rally in Chicago’s 5-3 victory.

Chicago’s Willson Contreras was on second with two outs when Baez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik Gonzalez. Gonzalez’s throw to Craig at first was up the line. Baez hit the brakes to avoid Craig’s tag and started backtracking toward the plate. Rather than turn and jog a few steps to first for an inning-ending force, Craig curiously decided to follow Baez.

The move bought enough time for Contreras to round third and sprint home. Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Perez, but Contreras slid under the tag while Baez took off for first. Perez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Baez to race to second.