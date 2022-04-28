Baseball roundup: Braves' Acuna makes early return from IL

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the injury list Thursday, more than a week ahead of the team’s target date for his return from knee surgery.

Acuna hit leadoff in Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. He may initially split time between right field and designated hitter.

The defending World Series champion Braves have struggled to start the season. The Braves will be looking for Acuna to provide a boost to their lineup after showing in his rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Gwinnett that he has recovered from the surgery that ended his 2021 season.

Acuna was 2 for 5 for Gwinnett on Wednesday night and hit .368 with three stolen bases in six games. Despite the strong showing by Acuna in his rehabilitation assignment, the Braves had appeared firm in their plan to remain cautious ahead of his projected return on May 6.

Arenado suspended two games

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera were suspended for their actions during a benches-clearing fracas Wednesday against the New York Mets.

Arenado was banned two games and Cabrera one, and both were fined undisclosed amounts.

Arenado is appealing and was in the lineup Thursday night against Arizona. Cabrera served his ban Thursday after pitching two innings Wednesday.

Arenado ducked his head out of the way of a high fastball from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning Wednesday and shouted at the mound. Arenado tossed aside catcher Tomás Nido as players from both dugouts rushed onto the field.

Cabrera grabbed Mets slugger Pete Alonso by the collar during the melee, contributing to a fall that at first appeared to be a tackle by Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp. Clapp was ejected by umpires but not punished by MLB.

Royals: Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season is likely over after tests revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Mondesi, 26, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games. Mondesi, who was batting .140 (7-for-50) with five stolen bases in five attempts, suffered the injury on an attempted pickoff play Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Thursday’s games

Astros 3, Rangers 2: Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU) struck out eight while allowing only one run in seven innings, and Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit homer in the eighth as Houston won at Texas. Tucker’s two-run blast came off Matt Bush, the first reliever for Texas after Martin Perez took a perfect game into the seventh before giving up his only run for a no-decision.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2: Trevor Rogers allowed one run in six innings, and visiting Miami stretched its winning streak to five games by handing Washington its eighth consecutive loss. Rogers gave up just two hits against a Nationals lineup that has produced just 16 runs during their losing skid.

Yankees 10, Orioles 5: Aaron Judge hit a long three-run homer moments after visiting Baltimore committed its fifth error of the game in New York’s win. Judge hit his fifth homer two batters after shortstop Jorge Mateo committed his second error by misplaying DJ LeMahieu’s grounder. After Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch by Paul Fry, Judge blasted a slider into the left-center field seats. Anthony Rizzo delivered a go-ahead single during New York’s four-run fifth.

Blue Jays 1, Red Sox 0: Alek Manoah (4-0) struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings as host Toronto blanked Boston. Manoah, 24, walked only one batter as he won his eighth in a row dating to last year.

Phillies 7, Rockies 1: Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings, and Alec Bohm homered as host Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Colorado. Wheeler struck out seven and walked four.

Royals 5, White Sox 2, 10: Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in visiting Kansas City’s three-run 10th. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Royals starter Brad Keller induced 12 groundball outs and didn’t throw more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings.

Rays 2, Mariners 1: Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay edged visiting Seattle. With Harold Ramirez on third and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift. Phillips scored easily.

Twins 7, Tigers 1: Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs as Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of visiting Detroit. Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino each had two hits for the Twins, who have won seven straight. Correa entered the game on an 0-for-10 skid that had dropped his batting average to .167.

Padres 7, Reds 5: Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth as visiting San Diego completed a sweep of Cincinnati. Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season.

Brewers 3, Pirates 2: Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning rallied visiting Milwaukee past Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run.

Angels 4, Guardians 1: Taylor Ward drove in two runs, and Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI as host Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of Cleveland. Reid Detmers pitched five innings of two-hit ball to earn his second career major league victory.