Baseball roundup: Brewers paste Pirates, stretch winning streak to 11 games

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narvaez had five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson four as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.
The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6.
Peterson and Garcia each had three of the Brewers’ 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBIs in his past 13 games.
Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while beating Pittsburgh for the first time in five career starts.
The Pirates’ losing streak reached six games. They have scored just seven runs during the skid.
Blue Jays 6, Rays 3: George Springer homered for the second straight day, and Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run as Toronto beat Tampa Bay in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.
Espinal connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1. Cavan Biggio also hit a two-run single in the inning.
Manuel Margot homered, and Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run single in the ninth for Tampa Bay. The Rays’ road losing streak is the sixth in team history of 10 or more games, and their first since a 10-game skid in 2016.
Mets 8, Yankees 3: Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list as the Mets opened a three-game Subway Series with a win a Yankee Stadium.
Walker (7-3) allowed two runs, two hits and two walks, striking out five on 106 pitches. His ERA rose slightly to 2.44 during a breakout season after signing a $23 million, three-year free agent contract in February.
Nimmo had three hits along with a hard lineout in his first game since a detached hand ligament sidelined him two months ago. The Mets leadoff hitter lifted his average to .333 and his on-base percentage to .435. Dominic Smith added three hits and three RBIs.
Aaron Judge homered in the sixth, his 19th of the season, for the Yankees, who have dropped six of seven.
Reds 3, Cubs 2: Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, and the Cincinnati bullpen pitched four scoreless innings as the Reds dealt visiting Chicago its eighth straight loss.
Eugenio Suarez drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning.
Tyler Mahle allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven over five innings for the Reds. The bullpen was terrific for the second straight game, allowing two Chicago hits the rest of the way.
Adbert Alzolay (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.
Marlins 3, Braves 2: Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, and Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs as Miami won at Atlanta.
Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third, but didn’t allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up one unearned run and five hits with four walks and four strikeouts, improving to 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta.
Yimi Garcia earned his 13th save in 16 chances.
Tigers 11, White Sox 5: Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive as visiting Detroit ended Chicago’s five-game winning streak.
The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.
Haase’s inside-the-park homer was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox. The six RBIs were a career-high for Haase, who has four multi-homer games this season.
Schoop had a solo homer and two-run single.
Royals 6, Twins 3: Hunter Dozier drove in three runs, and Edward Oliveras hit a two-run shot as Kansas City topped host Minnesota.
The Royals’ bullpen was solid for the second straight day. Kyle Zimmer (4-0) was the first of five relievers who pitched an inning apiece, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his fourth save and second in as many games.