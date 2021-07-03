Baseball roundup: Brewers paste Pirates, stretch winning streak to 11 games

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narvaez had five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson four as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narvaez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6.

Peterson and Garcia each had three of the Brewers’ 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBIs in his past 13 games.

Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while beating Pittsburgh for the first time in five career starts.

The Pirates’ losing streak reached six games. They have scored just seven runs during the skid.

Blue Jays 6, Rays 3: George Springer homered for the second straight day, and Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run as Toronto beat Tampa Bay in Buffalo, N.Y.