Baseball roundup: Cardinals' Pujols fourth in history to reach 700 home runs

LOS ANGELES — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 699th and 700th home runs in Friday’s 11-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the fourth player to reach the 700-HR milestone in major league history.

Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.

“Don’t get me wrong, I know where my places stand in this game, but since Day One when I made my debut, I was never about numbers, never about chasing numbers,” Pujols said. “It was always about winning championships and tried to get better in these games.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gladly gushed about Pujols’ accomplishment.

“This is like the Mount Rushmore of sluggers, so to reach that 700-home run mark, it’s remarkable,” Roberts said.

Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.

It’s been a remarkable and resurgent run for Pujols. This was his 14th home run since the start of August for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, and his 21st of the season.

Pujols’ historic homer was a three-run shot against reliever Phil Bickford. The ball landed in the first couple rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location his two-run shot touched down the previous inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

“At first, I was upset ... and then when the crowd reacted … it was a very special moment for MLB,” Bickford said. “Albert Pujols is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.”

Pujols received a prolonged standing ovation from the crowd — he finished out last season while playing for the Dodgers. He took a curtain call, raising his cap in acknowledgment.

His 700th homer gave him a couple of other nice, round numbers, too — he has hit 500 home runs off right-handers and 200 off lefties.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Yankees 7, Red Sox 5: Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as host New York edged Boston to close in on its first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 on Tuesday, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. After Judge struck out in the seventh, Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer that broke a 5-5 tie.

Athletics 10, Mets 4: New York ace Jacob deGrom lasted a season-low four innings as the visiting Mets were routed by Oakland. DeGrom was tagged for five runs and four walks — the worst numbers for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner since 2019. Rookie Connor Capel homered, tripled and drove in four runs for Oakland, and Seth Brown was 3 for 4 with his 24th home run for the A’s. Pete Alonso hit his 38th home run for the Mets.

NOTES

Braves place Strider on IL

Atlanta placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique. Strider, a rookie, will be evaluated in the coming days to determine if he can return in the postseason.

Strider, 23, is 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA with 202 strikeouts (seventh in the majors) in just 131ª innings. Strider reached 200 strikeouts in just 130 innings, the fastest by any pitcher in major league history.

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. Chicago also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the IL list with sprained left wrist.

Rays: Second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-hander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, with Baz looking at a long absence because of Tommy John surgery. Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment but is not expected to need surgery. He has missed 68 games over two stints this season on the IL. Baz, who was originally hurt in July, likely will miss all of next season.

Mariners: Right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a five-year, $108 million contract with Seattle that starts next season. Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they got him from Cincinnati. Castillo, 29, is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 23 starts between Seattle and Cincinnati. Since joining the Mariners, he is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in nine starts.